Ankura Yatra to boost rural startups in Andhra Pradesh, says minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar inaugurated Ankura Yatra, an event hosted by International Startup Foundation (ISF), at KL Deemed to be University in Vaddeswaram, Tadepalli mandal on Saturday. He stressed that the primary goal of the government is to create employment for youth in their own villages so they do not have to migrate to cities.

Ankura Yatra is the first of its kind bus journey held globally, aiming to revolutionise rural India by fostering job opportunities, promoting startup enterprises, and creating wealth in rural areas. Scheduled from September 30 to October 3 across the State, this initiative will provide a platform for startup founders, investors, and mentors to connect and collaborate on innovative projects.

Ankura Yatra chairperson and convenor Dr JA Chowdary explained, “ISF launched the rural startup bus yatra to inspire and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs in rural India. The initiative is a collaborative effort, involving NRIs, CEOs, CXOs, and investors, who have roots in Indian villages and towns. These leaders will participate in the Ankura Yatra and engage with rural communities to provide guidance, mentorship, and support for emerging startups.”

The pilot phase of the Ankura Yatra will cover key locations in the State, including Visakhapatnam, Rajam, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Kuppam, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool. Unlike many government-led programmes, this initiative is entirely driven by industry leaders and investors, ensuring startups benefit from practical insights and connections crucial for their growth.