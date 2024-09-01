Three-day workshop on AI-humanoid robot in Andhra Pradesh concludes

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence Humanoid Robot’, conducted for third and fourth-year students of the CSE and ECE departments at RISE Krishna Sai Gandhi Group of Institutions near Vallur in Prakasam district, concluded on Saturday.

The workshop, first of its kind in India, focused on cutting-edge integration of AI with humanoid robotics. P Surendra Babu from Hyderabad,w who is associated with TLC Edubotics, was the resource person for the programme. He elaborated on AI Humanoid Robot development and advanced Python packages.

On the first day, students learned about robot controllers and communication protocols essential for enabling AI Humanoid Robots to perform tasks with high precision and speed. Focus was shifted to integrating AI with robots and utilising advanced Python on the second day. Students actively worked with more than 40 advanced AI libraries. The hands-on experience allowed them to understand the complexities of AI in robotics. On the final day, students assembled the humanoid robot and named it Atom.

Surendra Babu highlighted the extensive applications of humanoid robots in medicine, military, biotechnology, biomechanics, and cognitive sciences, emphasising their role in completing tasks with remarkable accuracy and efficiency.