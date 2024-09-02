‘Sorrow of Vijayawada’ floods city after 20 years

VIJAYAWADA: The Budameru rivulet, known as the ‘Sorrow of Vijayawada,’ once again lived up to its dubious name after 20 years. On Saturday night, a breach in the Budameru Diversion Channel (BDC) caused the rivulet to overflow, with water levels rising by the minute. By early Sunday, several localities near the Budameru rivulet were inundated with floodwaters, disrupting normal life.

Approximately 2,76,000 people, mostly residents of slums in these areas, were affected. The Budameru was flowing at the level of the bridge, which normally would see the water some 8 to 10 feet below.

The rivulet originates in the hills surrounding Mylavaram in the NTR district and empties into Kolleru lake in the Eluru district. It has been flooding the Vijayawada region every rainy season. To control the floods, the river was dammed at Velagaleru village, and a diversion channel, the BDC, was constructed from Velagaleru to join the Krishna River upstream of the Prakasam Barrage.