Rescue operations in Andhra hit due to damaged rafts

VIJAYAWADA: Rescue and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada Central constituency and other parts of Vijayawada West constituency faced interruptions, as most of the rafts used for the rescue developed punctures and were damaged.

Following a request from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, the Central government sent special teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct rescue operations in Ajit Singh Nagar, Bhavanipuram, and Vidyadharapuram. Ten special teams and four helicopters arrived at Gannavaram airport on Monday morning to begin operations.

Speaking to TNIE, NDRF Assistant Commandant Aslam mentioned that rescue operations in interior colonies are becoming a Herculean task, with more rafts becoming punctured or damaged. Despite these setbacks, the operations continue. “We are repairing the boats on-site and trying to maintain rescue efforts. More boats are needed to reach more people,” he said.

Due to a shortage of boats, NDRF teams and officials are relying on fishermen’s boats to supply essentials such as food, water, and medicines to residents in inundated houses.

“We have been waiting for help for the past two days, and no officials came to our rescue. After a long wait for water and food, my family and I waded through neck-deep floodwater to leave the colony,” lamented mechanic Mastan Vali.

Officials are attempting to deliver food packets using drones. Special teams formed to send supplies to residents stranded in Rajiv Nagar, Payakapuram, Ambapuram, and other areas. “Six drones have been deployed to deliver food supplies to places where rescue teams cannot reach. Each drone can carry 10 kg of food and water,” an official said.