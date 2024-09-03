TNIE staffer recalls overnight ordeal, escape to safety from Andhra's Ambapuram

VIJAYAWADA: As the flood waters in Vijayawada reached a critical level, dozens of residents, including elderly people and young children, were left stranded for nearly 24 hours as water levels surged to nearly 10 feet in Ambapuram.

The floodwaters inundated Paipula Road, submerging homes and cutting off essential services. One survivor, a Sub Editor at The New Indian Express, described the ordeal, “Despite numerous attempts to reach emergency numbers provided by news organisations, most calls went unanswered or failed to connect. After hours of relentless effort, contact was finally established with rescue teams, who arrived hours later with only a single boat.”

The boat managed to evacuate around 20 to 25 people, including elderly individuals aged between 70 and 80 years, and infants as young as three to four months. However, the relief was short-lived. The boat left the evacuees at a street end, which was also flooded with nearly four feet of water. “The rescue team didn’t inform us about where they were taking us. We were dropped in the middle of nowhere, with hip-deep water all around. It was completely dark, with no electricity, no street lights, and no moonlight to guide us. I could barely see anything, my phone’s torchlight only illuminated the next three metres ahead,” the sub-editor added.