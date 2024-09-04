154 pregnant women relocated to safer places

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has relocated 154 pregnant women, who are expected to deliver within the next 10 days, to safer areas, said Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu. In a release on Tuesday, he explained that the department has implemented several emergency health service programmes in response to the recent heavy rains.

As part of these efforts, 14 medical camps have been established at rehabilitation centres, with an additional 20 mobile medical camps set up to extend medical services. So far, 17,538 patients have received care through these camps. Krishna Babu noted that several areas of Vijayawada were severely affected by flood water, prompting the government to launch various programmes to relocate residents to safer locations and provide them with suitable accommodations.

In response to the 32 wards in Vijayawada trapped by water, 75,000 relief kits have been distributed, he said and added, 25 extra 108 ambulances have been deployed for emergency services, and 100 additional beds have been arranged in government hospitals. Ten teams of senior officials have been formed to oversee medical services.