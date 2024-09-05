Scores of vehicles damaged in Andhra Pradesh floods

VIJAYAWADA: Floodwater from the overflowing Budameru rivulet have caused widespread damage in Vijayawada, leaving thousands of residents in the flood-affected areas grappling with significant losses, including vehicle damage and employment disruption. Over 10,000 vehicles were submerged for three days, leading to technical malfunctions and financial strain.

Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Payakapuram, Ambapuram, Rajiv Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram, Kabela, and Chittinagar all under the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency, were severely-impacted. Majority of the population in these areas comprises low-income daily wage workers, auto drivers, and mechanics, many of whom rely on their vehicles for livelihood.

On Wednesday, as floodwater began to recede, residents were seen searching for missing vehicles and arranging for repairs. The floods have not only destroyed household items but have left many with the added burden of costly vehicle repairs. According to officials, both Vijayawada West and Central constituencies were heavily affected, with significant vehicle losses reported.

Speaking to TNIE, Shaik Shareef, an auto driver, said, “I lost everything in my house. My auto was also under water for three days. The engine has developed a serious fault. The repairs will cost over Rs 10,000. I’ve incurred damages worth Rs 50,000 in total.”

Similarly, Narendra Kumar, a resident of Bhavanipuram, faced difficulties repairing his scooter. “All the exterior parts of the vehicle are damaged along with engine repairs. I spent Rs 5,000 to fix the damage,” he rued.

Car owners also raised concerns about whether insurance would cover damages caused by natural calamities. Ekanath, a resident of Kabela, whose new car was submerged, said, “The car was filled with mud and needs complete repair. It would be helpful if the government announces some financial aid to those who suffered due to floods.”