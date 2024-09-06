Sanitation, health services gain momentum in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: As floodwaters have slightly receded, relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of Vijayawada have gained momentum. Sanitation works on one hand and health services on the other are progressing rapidly.

Officials have implemented precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infections in the 32 divisions of Vijayawada, which have been inundated for five days. A total of 80 medical camps have been set up in the affected areas.

Mobile Medical vans (104 service) are being deployed to reach as far as possible to provide health services. Relating to this, the government is also advising flood survivors on precautions, with pamphlets being distributed to every household.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare MT Krishna Babu said, “We are restoring available Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) that were submerged in the flood-affected areas. Additionally, mobile medical units are being sent to the farthest reaches to provide services. Where buildings are available, including community halls, we are setting up health camps.”

As of Wednesday, 59 health camps had been organised, with 80 camps operational by Thursday. Further, officials, under instructions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are making arrangements to increase the number of camps, ensuring that there is at least one camp for every two ward secretariats across the 149 secretariats. In the 32 divisions, there are at least three health camps per division, with intensified measures in place.

Krishna Babu announced that, in addition to the current 80 health camps, 26 more will be established, ensuring at least one for every two ward secretariats.

“An MBBS doctor will be available at each camp, and we are coordinating with medical colleges to deploy senior residents wherever possible,” he added. Additionally, supporting staff are assigned to each camp, with 105 types of medicines and rapid testing kits available.

Furthermore, 31 ambulances, 70 buses, and 69 autos have been deployed for those needing referral treatment. Health check-up and medication have been provided to flood victims over the past three days and continuing at rehabilitation centres from day one. RTC has also arranged buses for the convenience of the victims to go anywhere in the city for free. So far, 2,800 outpatient visits (OPs) have been registered at the health camps. Pregnant women who are due to deliver within 10 days are being shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure.