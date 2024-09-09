Andhra Pradesh govt kickstarts four-day health assessment survey in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government’s Ministry of Health will launch a door-to-door medical survey on Monday to monitor the spread of diseases in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada.

A total of 150 medical teams have been deployed for the four-day survey, with each team comprising three Community Health Officers (CHOs) and one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). The survey will be conducted in 32 municipal divisions where the floodwaters have receded completely.

The teams will operate across 149 ward secretariats in these 32 divisions. Each CHO is tasked with gathering health details from 300 to 400 families during the four days.

Data on symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, blood pressure, diabetes, skin diseases, as well as snake and scorpion bites, will be collected. The CHOs will also track the availability of over one lakh emergency medicine kits provided by the Health Department and record further medical needs through a dedicated app designed for this survey.

Based on the severity of health conditions reported by families, patients will be referred to the nearest Urban Primary Health Centers (PHCs), free medical camps, or government hospitals. Emergency kits will be distributed immediately, while the ANMs will deliver required additional medicines the next day.

Speaking at a training session for the survey personnel, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav noted that the survey will help identify disease patterns in flood-hit areas, allowing the government to provide targeted medical assistance.