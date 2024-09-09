Floods threaten submersion of Goddess Krishnaveni idol in Andhra Pradesh's Hamsaladeevi

VIJAYAWADA: The idol of the Goddess Krishnaveni (embodiment of River Krishna) at the Sagara Sangamam (confluence) of the river into the Bay of Bengal in Hamsaladeevi, Avanigadda constituency, is at risk of submergence due to severe erosion caused by the recent floods.

The intensity of the rising floodwaters has pushed the Krishna River closer to the idol, sparking concerns among devotees and locals.

A priest, Divi Sarangapani Ayyangar said, “Previously, the waters of the Krishna River were about six metres away from the feet of the idol. However, the continuous flooding in the past few days has led to rapid erosion, with water now reaching the feet of the idol. The constant pressure of the rising river has already begun to wear away the area surrounding the feet of the Krishnavenamma idol.”

Devotees and residents have expressed fears that if this situation persists, the erosion could worsen, leading to the eventual submersion of the Goddess Krishnaveni’s idol in the Krishna River.

The locals are appealing to the authorities to take immediate action to prevent further damage and preserve the site, which holds significant religious and cultural importance for the community.

Puthaboina Sitharatna Saibabu, president of the Lions Club in Koduru, Diviseema, stated that the Goddess Krishna Veni idol and the sacred feet of the goddess hold great sentimental value for the locals and tourists. The idol, constructed by Ganapathi Sacchidananda Swamiji, faced severe erosion during the Tsunami but remained undamaged.

He expressed hope that the current floods would similarly spare the idol. Once the floodwaters recede, he plans to discuss the strengthening of the site with the authorities.