Sanitation operations continue amidst floods in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Half of the 64 divisions in Vijayawada have been severely impacted by flooding, with 32 divisions bearing the brunt of the damage. In response, the State government has initiated large-scale sanitation operations, mobilised 2,143 officers and supervisors along with 6,830 sanitation workers from across the State.

A total of 400 machines and vehicles, including 110 fire engines, are roped in to support these efforts.

Despite incessant rains on Saturday and Sunday, the sanitation personnel have continued operations to clear the debris off the roads and silt-filled drains in the flood-affected divisions of the VMC.

Out of the 149 flood-affected secretariats, 100 per cent sanitation has been completed in 62 secretariats, with 27,443 houses and shops fully cleaned. In total, 4,362 metric tons of waste have been removed so far. Despite floodwaters receding in the majority of the areas, 14 secretariats remain inaccessible due to stagnant water, hampering the cleanup efforts.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana informed that sanitation work is on a brisk pace in the areas where the water has completely receded and added that stagnant water in flood-affected areas is being pumped out using motors, particularly from vacant lands.