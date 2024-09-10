Over 6000 sanitation workers deployed in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Sanitation efforts are being carried out extensively, with a large workforce from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) engaged in the affected areas.
VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra said 100 per cent sanitation maintenance has been completed in 66 of the 149 flood-affected secretariats by Monday afternoon.
Extensive sanitation efforts are underway, involving a large workforce that includes 32 IAS officers serving as ward special officers, 62 sanitation nodal officers, 950 sanitation supervisors, and 6,830 sanitation workers.
He inspected the sanitation management in flood-hit areas like Gunadala Inner Ring Road in Division 1 and Kandrika Junction in Division 64 on Monday.
To ensure adequate sanitation, 234 drinking water tankers are providing safe drinking water to residents. The sanitation maintenance is supported by a fleet of 370 vehicles, including 154 tractors, 100 tippers, 59 JCBs, 14 bobcats, 10 dozers, six proclainers, two cranes, and 25 compactors.
As per the instructions of CM N Chandrababu Naidu, additional measures are being implemented to address the accumulation of mud and debris. Notably, 110 fire engines have been deployed to clean 30,545 houses and shops, and 238 watering pumps are actively removing flood water from low-lying areas.
Sanitation workers have cleaned 90 per cent of the 458 km of roads in the flood-affected zones, removed 574 MT of waste, and sprayed 88.62 MT of bleaching powder. Drones are being used daily to apply bleaching powder and monitor sanitation efforts.