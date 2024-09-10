Over 6000 sanitation workers deployed in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Sanitation efforts are being carried out extensively, with a large workforce from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) engaged in the affected areas.

VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra said 100 per cent sanitation maintenance has been completed in 66 of the 149 flood-affected secretariats by Monday afternoon.

Extensive sanitation efforts are underway, involving a large workforce that includes 32 IAS officers serving as ward special officers, 62 sanitation nodal officers, 950 sanitation supervisors, and 6,830 sanitation workers.

He inspected the sanitation management in flood-hit areas like Gunadala Inner Ring Road in Division 1 and Kandrika Junction in Division 64 on Monday.

To ensure adequate sanitation, 234 drinking water tankers are providing safe drinking water to residents. The sanitation maintenance is supported by a fleet of 370 vehicles, including 154 tractors, 100 tippers, 59 JCBs, 14 bobcats, 10 dozers, six proclainers, two cranes, and 25 compactors.