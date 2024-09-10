SCR Vijayawada division officials inspect railway stations

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railways’ Vijayawada Division Commercial Department officials conducted an extensive inspection of Bhimavaram Town and Bhimavaram Junction railway stations on Monday.

The inspection is aimed at enhancing passenger experience and ensuring optimal facilities, including the inauguration of a new ticket-checking office at Bhimavaram Town Station.

Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu, along with the commercial team, reviewed the cleanliness of platforms, toilets, waiting halls, and other amenities such as lighting, signage, and water supply. He also assessed catering stalls for food quality, quantity, expiry dates, and availability of water bottles. The ongoing Amrit Bharat Station redevelopment works at Bhimavaram Town were also inspected.

Rambabu inaugurated the new ticket checking office for station staff and engaged with passengers, railway staff, and vendors to gather feedback and suggestions for service improvement.