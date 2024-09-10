UBI distributes relief kits to 500 Vijayawada flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: Union Bank of India’s (UBI) zonal office in Vijayawada distributed essential item kits to 500 flood-affected households in Shanthi Nagar Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar area, on Monday.

Each kit, valued at Rs 3,000 and weighing 12 kg, included two sarees, a pancha/lungi, a towel, a bedsheet, five kg of rice, one kg each of dal, sugar, and onions, along with one kg of oil, turmeric, chilly powder, tamarind, etc.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, alias Chinni, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Maheshwara Rao, and Union Bank of India’s Zonal Head CVN Bhaskara Rao handed out the kits to those severely impacted by the floods.

CVN Bhaskara Rao expressed Union Bank of India’s commitment to supporting flood-affected areas and highlighted the bank’s plans to provide assistance for reconstruction through further initiatives such as food distribution and school renovation.