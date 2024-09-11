Flood victims lose all, feel helpless despite government aid

VIJAYAWADA: Even four days after water began receding in flood-hit areas of Vijayawada, victims continue to endure profound trauma, highlighting the need for both material assistance and psychological support. The floods have left a trail of destruction, with many families struggling to cope with their losses.

Sharing her harrowing experience with TNIE, Sriramani, a resident of YSR Colony, said, “We lost everything, just like all the other flood victims. All our belongings were damaged, and we don’t have hope that they will function properly even after repairs,” she said.

Among the losses were her husband’s medical bed and their essential medicines, all submerged in the floodwaters. “The force of the water is still vivid in my mind. I can’t forget how much water surrounded our home, something we had never experienced before,” she added.

Similarly, in Rajarajeswari Peta, Anupama, a private teacher, described her ordeal stating, “The sight of the floodwater still haunts us. It was the worst experience of our lives,” she said. Fearing another flood from Budameru, she sent her children to relatives for safety. The floodwaters not only destroyed their home but also wiped out their fancy shop, their sole source of income. “Our lives have been plunged into darkness. We pray this devastation never happens again,” she lamented.

The floods have caused more than just property damage and financial loss. As the community begins recovery, there is an urgent need for psychological assessment and counselling to help victims cope with their trauma.

Speaking to TNIE, psychiatrist Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy explained the psychological impact of disasters stating, “A sudden disaster disrupts daily life, causing stress, anxiety, depression, and sleeplessness. Counselling is crucial to managing stress, and victims should quickly resume daily routines, including children returning to school.”

Dr Reddy emphasised that severe trauma from personal or material losses can lead to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), where victims relive the disaster and remain emotionally distressed. “These conditions often require treatment. We must prioritise mental health support for affected communities,” she added.