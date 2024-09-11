Several cases of fever and skin rashes reported on first day of health survey

VIJAYAWADA: Several cases of fever, joint pain, colds, and skin rashes were reported on the first day of the health survey in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada. Progress slowed in some locations due to mobile network issues.

The government has ramped up post-flood disaster operations in Vijayawada, with sanitation efforts and the enumeration process already underway. Insurance companies have been called to expedite claim settlements for insured flood victims. To prevent disease outbreaks, the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department launched a door-to-door health survey to assess the health status of affected families. Multiple teams are conducting the four-day survey, which began with a training session.

Health workers are focusing on conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, fevers, insect bites, and waterborne diseases like dengue and malaria. The teams, equipped with medications, ORS packets, and rapid test kits, are visiting homes across the city.

Each team comprises two Community Health Officers (CHOs) and one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).

CHO Satish informed, “We assessed 88 houses and found several cases of fever, skin rashes, and joint pains. We distributed medical kits and referred patients to health camps or PHCs.”

ANM R Ramani added, “We upload health data via a government app and advise residents on preventive measures. For unreachable homes, we record details for follow-up.”