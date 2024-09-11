Vijayawada canals to be cleaned

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that strict measures will be taken to clean the city’s canals and drains, including the Budameru canal, following the recent devastating floods in Vijayawada.

Speaking at the NTR district Collectorate on Tuesday, Narayana emphasised that unprecedented rains, considered the worst in 200 years, combined with flooding from the Krishna River and Budameru, caused extensive damage across the city.

Floodwaters inundated 32 of the 64 city divisions, with some areas seeing water levels rise as high as 10 feet. The Minister outlined plans for modernising and cleaning the city’s irrigation canals and drains, instructing irrigation officials to prepare detailed proposals.

He also stressed the need to remove encroachments in affected areas under existing laws, with readiness to pass new legislation if required.

Narayana reported that a thorough enumeration of flood-affected areas is underway, with special teams deployed to assess losses. Additional teams will be appointed if necessary to ensure all properties are evaluated.

Regarding recovery efforts, Narayana confirmed that power has been restored across the city.

Of the 32 flooded divisions, 26 have been cleared of water, with the remaining six expected to be dry by Wednesday morning. To aid in relief efforts, 10,000 sanitation workers have been mobilised. Over 12 lakh food packets are being distributed daily, along with millions of water bottles and biscuit packets.

Residents have been advised not to use tap water for drinking or cooking until September 12. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is actively monitoring the situation, using IVRS and other feedback mechanisms to address field-level issues.