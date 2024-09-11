Vijayawada canals to be cleaned

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that strict measures will be taken to clean the city’s canals and drains, including the Budameru canal, following the recent devastating floods in Vijayawada.
Speaking at the NTR district Collectorate on Tuesday, Narayana emphasised that unprecedented rains, considered the worst in 200 years, combined with flooding from the Krishna River and Budameru, caused extensive damage across the city.
Floodwaters inundated 32 of the 64 city divisions, with some areas seeing water levels rise as high as 10 feet. The Minister outlined plans for modernising and cleaning the city’s irrigation canals and drains, instructing irrigation officials to prepare detailed proposals.
He also stressed the need to remove encroachments in affected areas under existing laws, with readiness to pass new legislation if required.
Narayana reported that a thorough enumeration of flood-affected areas is underway, with special teams deployed to assess losses. Additional teams will be appointed if necessary to ensure all properties are evaluated.
Regarding recovery efforts, Narayana confirmed that power has been restored across the city.
Of the 32 flooded divisions, 26 have been cleared of water, with the remaining six expected to be dry by Wednesday morning. To aid in relief efforts, 10,000 sanitation workers have been mobilised. Over 12 lakh food packets are being distributed daily, along with millions of water bottles and biscuit packets.
Residents have been advised not to use tap water for drinking or cooking until September 12. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is actively monitoring the situation, using IVRS and other feedback mechanisms to address field-level issues.
VMC RESTORES 100% TAP WATER SUPPLY IN FLOOD-AFFECTED AREAS
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) civic chief HM Dhyanachandra announced that 100% of the 77,550 tap water connections in flood-affected areas have been restored. Dhyanchandra stated on Tuesday that although all connections have been restored, drinking tap water should be avoided. “We are supplying 25 lakh litres of safe drinking water daily through 229 tankers to ensure access in all flood-affected areas,” he said. The VMC is actively informing residents through microphones, urging them to use only the safe drinking water provided by tankers and to reserve tap water for non-consumption purposes. This is a precaution to avoid potential health risks from contaminated water sources. Flood-hit areas, including KL Rao Nagar, Urmila Nagar, Nizam Gate, Kabela, Iron Yard, HB Colony, Singh Nagar, Vambe Colony, Nandamuri Nagar, Shantinagar, and both Old and New Rajarajeswari Peta in Circle Two, are currently receiving the essential water supply