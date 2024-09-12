Remove waste from flood-hit areas promptly: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra instructed officials to ensure regular waste removal in flood-affected areas to prevent water stagnation.

During a visit to Nandamuri Nagar, Vambe Colony, Kandrika Centre, and CVR Flyover on Wednesday, he inspected underground drainage and sanitation systems.

At Nandamuri Nagar, Dhyanachandra urged residents to use piped water only for household purposes and rely on tanker-supplied water for drinking to ensure safety. He directed officials to drain stagnant water immediately, frequently spray bleaching powder to prevent disease, and work towards improving sanitation conditions.

Dhyanachandra reported that 465 vehicles had been deployed by the VMC to clear waste left behind by the floods, with support from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana.

Over 6,830 sanitation workers from other municipalities, sanitary supervisors, sanitary nodal officers, special officers from the MAUD Department, and 32 ward special officers are part of the relief operations, each overseen by an IAS officer.

Dhyanachandra expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for supporting post-flood relief efforts across the city.