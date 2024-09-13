Vijayawada flood victims denounce surge in cooking gas price

VIJAYAWADA: With several gas agencies located in Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram and other flood-affected areas in Vijayawada facing inundation, there have been reports that a few private individuals, especially delivery agents, are allegedly selling cooking gas cylinders at inflated prices, taking advantage of the situation.

While the actual cost of a domestic gas cylinder is around Rs 830 in the open market, the delivery agents and private individuals are allegedly selling the cylinders for amounts ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500.

The unprecedented Budameru flash floods that hit on the night of August 31 led to the inundation of more than 20 wards in both Vijayawada West and Central constituencies, causing significant losses and paralysing the lives of more than one lakh families. On average, each severely affected family incurred losses of around Rs 50,000, with all household items damaged by the floodwater.

As the flood-affected victims are slowly recovering from their losses and resuming their daily lives, the limited availability of gas cylinders in the market and their alleged sale on the black market, taking advantage of the flood situation, has caused concern among residents who have already suffered significant losses due to the floods. Residents further alleged that a few private individuals, with the support of cooking gas dealers, have created an artificial scarcity in the market and are charging exorbitant prices, exploiting the situation.

“When asked about the additional Rs 400 charge on a single cooking gas cylinder, a delivery agent told us there is a huge scarcity of gas cylinders because the supply was affected by the floods. With no other option, we bought it by paying the additional price,” said John Saida, a resident of Dhaba Kottu Centre of Ajit Singh Nagar.

In some areas, agents are collecting double prices, depending on the demand and the customers’ needs. On the other hand, the public is worried about the delayed delivery of cylinders due to the shortage.