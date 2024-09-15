Over 45k cases settled at Lok Adalat

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 45,989 cases were resolved during the National Lok Adalat held in the High Court and all district courts across the State on Saturday.

Under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) patron-in-chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, executive chairman Justice G Narender, and committee chairman Justice Ravinath Thilahari, National Lok Adalat was organised in the High Court and in all the district courts in the State.

As per the press statement released by APSLSA member-secretary M Babitha, two benches were presided by Justices Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao and Utukuru Srinivas were constituted in the HC and 377 Lok Adalat benches were set up in the district courts.

A total of 42,991 cases were settled till 5 pm and the settlement amount stood at Rs 64.72 crore. The total number of cases settled in the HC was 175 for a settlement amount of Rs 2.9 crore.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appreciated the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and NTR and Visakhapatnam Commissioners for resolving the highest number of cases.