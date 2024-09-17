Engineers create possibilities: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA: Describing engineers as the architects of modern society, Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas observed that from infrastructure and communication systems to healthcare, energy, and transportation, engineers drive every innovation that makes people’s lives easier, safer, and more productive.

Speaking at the Engineers’ Day celebrations at VR Siddhartha Engineering College on Monday, Kondapalli Srinivas stated that engineers are not just problem solvers but also the creators of possibilities.

“Engineers play a crucial role in addressing some of the biggest challenges facing society, such as climate change, sustainable development, and digital transformation. Whether through designing smart cities, harnessing renewable energy, or developing healthcare technologies, your skills are more essential now than ever,” Minister Srinivas explained.