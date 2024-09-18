Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 program commences in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central Constituency MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao highlighted the importance of cleanliness and environmental protection, hailing the Swachh Bharat initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that this initiative has evolved into the successful Swachh Andhra Pradesh campaign.

As part of the efforts to further clean the city, the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme, organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), commenced at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar on Tuesday.

The programme, running from Tuesday to October 2, began on a grand note, where students, volunteers, and various organisations took part in the programme following a call from VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra.

The MLA, Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandrudu, and Swachh Vijayawada Brand Ambassador Dr G Samaram were the chief guests who inaugurated the programme by unveiling the Swachhata Hi Seva poster and releasing balloons.

Umamaheswara Rao emphasised the need to maintain city’s cleanliness as diligently as one would at home and commended the VMC for its efforts. Gandham Chandradu also spoke on the occasion.

Dhyanchandra acknowledged the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has been active for 10 years. He revealed that Vijayawada has consistently ranked third, fifth and sixth in cleanliness during this period and thanked the public for their cooperation. He also noted the city’s efforts to increase waste management vehicles and plant more trees to enhance environmental protection.

Following the speeches, the chief guests, along with participants, took a Swachhata Pledge to keep their surroundings clean. They planted saplings for environmental protection and engaged in cleaning activities with brooms. A rally was flagged off to promote awareness about cleanliness.