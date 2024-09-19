IDE Bootcamp for teachers and students begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp for teachers and students of PM SHRI schools was inaugurated at Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology in Telaprolu of Krishna district on Wednesday.

The bootcamp aims to nurture the innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills of students innovators. The event is a collaborative initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), PM SHRI, AICTE, the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), the School Innovation Council, and Wadhwani Foundation. The programme was virtually inaugurated by AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam and Additional Secretary Vipin Kumar (DoSEL) from New Delhi.

At the local level, the bootcamp was inaugurated by VN Masthanaiah, Director of SIEMAT and State Nodal Officer for PM SHRI, Andhra Pradesh.