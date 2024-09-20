Preparations in full swing for Dasara at Durga temple in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyana Chandra announced that all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual 10-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, from October 3 to 12.

In an official release on Thursday, the civic body chief stated that the VMC is taking all possible measures to ensure the public faces no inconvenience during the festivities. The arrangements include setting up adequate drinking water facilities, temporary toilets, cloakrooms, sanitation management, and patchwork on roads leading to the temple.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the temple during the festival, 35 lakh drinking water bottles and packets, 150 temporary toilets, six cloakrooms, and a sanitation management team working in three shifts with 1,400 workers across 27 areas will be arranged.

Additionally, a dedicated control room will be set up, and pending works on the circumambulation path (Giri Pradakshina) will be completed. Conveyor belts for collecting Bhavani devotees’ red cloth and 18 tractors will be arranged at both Durga Ghat and Padmavathi Ghat.