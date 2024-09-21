Swachhata Hi Seva: Awareness drive on single-use plastic held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra stated that the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign aims to clean parks like Rajiv Gandhi Park, RiverFront Plaza, and Scrap Parks with the support of residents, enhancing the environment for the public.

Participating in a sanitation drive at Rajiv Gandhi Park and RiverFront Plaza, Dhyanachandra noted that the initiative focuses on popular leisure areas as part of the campaign running from September 17 to October 2.

A rally was organised within the VMC limits to raise awareness about the Single-Use Plastic Ban. School and college students, along with residents, participated, educating the public on the harmful effects of single-use plastics.

On Friday, students marched along Besant Road and Krishnaveni Road, spreading awareness.

TDP Floor Leader Nelibandla Balaswamy, who participated in the rally on Besant Road, urged everyone to pledge to make Vijayawada plastic-free. He flagged off the rally, encouraging students to actively raise awareness.

Corporator Ummidi Venkateswara Rao, Additional Commissioner (Projects) K V Satyavati, and others were present at the event.