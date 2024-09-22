KLU organises awareness program on plastic pollution in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: “Plastic waste clogs drains and contaminates groundwater,” stated Dr ARS Prasad, an officer from the student department, during an awareness campaign organised by the Centre for Extension Activities (CEA) at KL University. On Saturday, the campaign took place in Pedavadlapudi village, Mangalagiri Mandal, where elementary school students and residents were educated on the dangers of plastic pollution.

The campaign stressed the harmful effects of plastic bags on both human health and the environment, with Dr. Prasad recommending the use of jute bags to reduce pollution.

CEA students led a door-to-door rally, raising awareness among residents of the MPP school and surrounding village streets. Dr Subrahmanyam, CEA Professor In-Charge, Dr Venkateswarlu, programne coordinator, and university leaders, including vice-chancellor Dr Parthasarathy Verma, also participated in the initiative.