‘Box of Kindness’ of Customs Department collects essentials worth Rs 12 Lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The officers and staff of the Customs Preventive Vijayawada Commissionerate and Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) organised a ‘Box of Kindness’ drive, to assist flood victims in Vijayawada, from September 12 to 19. This initiative took place across their offices throughout the State.

The donations collected were sorted, and relief kits were assembled to support approximately 1,400 individuals. The total value of the materials, estimated at Rs 12 lakh, included essential provisions such as blankets, sarees, mosquito nets, soaps, toothpaste, sanitary pads, towels, and floor cleaners.

On Sunday, Commissioner of Central GST Guntur and Vijayawada Customs, Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, flagged off four vehicles filled with these relief kits from the Customs Vijayawada Office in Auto Nagar. The kits were then distributed to underprivileged families in flood-affected areas, including YSR Colony, Kandrika, Vambay Colony, and Rajiv Nagar.

This distribution effort was part of the Swachh Bharat Mission’s Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign, running from September 17 to October 2. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, this year’s theme, ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata,’ emphasises cleanliness as a natural habit.

Several officers, including Prashant Kakarla, B Lakshmi Narayana, Joint Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioners, along with staff from various departments, took part in this drive.

Swachh Bharat

This distribution effort was part of the Swachh Bharat Mission’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission