Canara Premier League 2.0 inaugurated on a grand note

VIJAYAWADA: The grand inauguration of the Canara Premier League 2.0, a nationwide cricket tournament for men and badminton for women, exclusively for Canara Bank employees was conducted on Sunday, at Doctors Sports Academy, opposite Nagarjuna University, Mangalagiri.

The event was officiated by the esteemed General Manager (D) of Canara Bank, Vijayawada Circle, Smt. Vijayalakshmi C J. Employees from across the state enthusiastically participated in the league. In addition to the sporting events, a health camp and doctor consultation were organised at the venue, ensuring the well-being of all attendees.