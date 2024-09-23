Krishna village craves for basic amenities

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Nagavaram village in Krishna district are facing hardships due to inadequate infrastructure, including poor road connectivity, drinking water crisis, limited transportation, and inadequate medical services. The village is split between two Assembly constituencies, two mandals, and two panchayats, resulting in a lack of accountability, with no leader or official taking responsibility for the issues.

The jurisdictional split has caused confusion and inaction, with 200 of the 350 families in the village falling under Mukkolu Panchayat of Guduru mandal in Pedana constituency, while the remaining 150 families are part of Vemavaram Panchayat, Gudlavalleru mandal of Gudivada constituency. This division has hampered efforts to address the village’s common problems effectively.

One of the major concerns is the lack of educational infrastructure. The only government primary school in the village was closed and merged with an Urdu school, forcing students to travel six kilometres to Kautavaram or Vadlamannadu for high school education. College students must go to Gudlavalleru or Pedana towns. While a private school bus from Pedana operates, most students have to walk three kilometres to catch it due to the absence of proper road connectivity. “The road problem affects us the most,” said local resident Karra Veerababu. “When it rains, the gravel road becomes impassable, causing accidents and injuries to children on their way to school. We request Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to help pave a proper road.”