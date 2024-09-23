NTR district police recover 400 lost mobiles worth Rs 50 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district cybercrime police recovered and returned around 400 lost mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh on Sunday. Addressing the media at the Command Control Room, Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu stated that the phones were tracked using advanced technology. He, along with other officials, handed the recovered devices back to their rightful owners.

Special teams were formed to locate the phones, leveraging modern technology for the task. The CP urged the public to utilize the ChatBot mobile application to report lost phones. This tool allows citizens to report missing devices without visiting a police station. By simply sending a ‘Hi’ message to the ChatBot number 9440627057 via WhatsApp, users receive a link to a portal where they can submit details like name, address, International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, and last known location of the phone.

These details are then relayed to the Cyber Crime Police, who use the IMEI number to trace the devices. Through the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) and ChatBot portals, the police have successfully recovered 1,785 lost phones.

During the event, CP Rajasekhar Babu encouraged the public to download the ‘Cyber Citizen’ app and become cyber soldiers in the fight against increasing cybercrimes.