Drones to bolster sanitation activities in urban bodies in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandrudu announced the use of drones to achieve community service objectives under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme.

As part of a pilot project, various civic bodies in the State are introducing drone services with the support of AP Drones Corporation. The initiative aims to bolster sanitation efforts and other related programmes. Civic bodies of Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Nellore have already begun using these services.

Drones will play a key role in the selection of target areas and conducting post-cleaning inspections to ensure community service standards are met. These services will be used as part of ongoing initiatives to monitor the cleanliness of designated areas, he explained.