Andhra: Cyber crime police station in every district soon

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need to effectively address the dangerously increasing incidents of cyber crimes, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha outlined plans to set up at least one cyber crime police station in every district to control and combat cyber crimes in all forms.
In association with Prajwala, an NGO working for the prevention of human trafficking, the State government has conducted the two-day National Consultations on Countering Cyber-Enabled Human Trafficking (CEHT) in Vijayawada on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Home Minister asserted that the police department had undergone a significant makeover under the current dispensation unlike during the YSRC government.
Pointing out the worrying trends in the cyber crimes domain, Anitha announced that all the existing cyber crime police stations in the State will be upgraded and equipped with advanced technology to combat human trafficking effectively. She highlighted the need for special laws to control human trafficking. “Safety of women and children is the primary concern of the State government as access to the Internet has transformed the way we communicate. The complete scope and extent of technology, which facilitated cyber abuse and exploitation, remains unknown. Global statistics show alarming increases in cases in recent years,” she said while expressing concerns.
Citing the annual crime reports released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Home Minister said there were 16,232 cases of cyber crimes against women and children, reflecting a 32 per cent increase in crimes against children from 2021. “It is observed that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase of sexual abuse against children, particularly in cyberspace. This is high time we gather and combat incidents of cyber-enabled human trafficking,” she maintained. Home Minister Anitha appreciated the efforts of US Consulate of Hyderabad for all its support in this mission and promised to provide the support it requires to curb human trafficking.
Asked about Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani’s case, Anitha firmly said that the accused in the case will be punished as per the law and three IPS officers were suspended for their role in the case.
On the occasion, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani remarked that the solutions developed in the programme are an essential step towards protecting the most vulnerable sections in our society.