Andhra: Cyber crime police station in every district soon

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need to effectively address the dangerously increasing incidents of cyber crimes, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha outlined plans to set up at least one cyber crime police station in every district to control and combat cyber crimes in all forms.

In association with Prajwala, an NGO working for the prevention of human trafficking, the State government has conducted the two-day National Consultations on Countering Cyber-Enabled Human Trafficking (CEHT) in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Home Minister asserted that the police department had undergone a significant makeover under the current dispensation unlike during the YSRC government.

Pointing out the worrying trends in the cyber crimes domain, Anitha announced that all the existing cyber crime police stations in the State will be upgraded and equipped with advanced technology to combat human trafficking effectively. She highlighted the need for special laws to control human trafficking. “Safety of women and children is the primary concern of the State government as access to the Internet has transformed the way we communicate. The complete scope and extent of technology, which facilitated cyber abuse and exploitation, remains unknown. Global statistics show alarming increases in cases in recent years,” she said while expressing concerns.