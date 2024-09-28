Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to take measures to shift e-waste for recycling

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji has instructed the officials to take steps to shift electronic waste (e-waste) from villages and towns in the district to Pothepalli for recycling.

The Collector met Zilla Parishad Officer J Aruna and Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner Bapiraju in the Collectorate to discuss the collection and recycling of e-waste.

It may be noted that the Collector recently instructed the civic chiefs, MPDOs and other officials to collect electronic waste from houses, repair centres and sales stores across the district as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 campaign.

During the meeting, the district panchayat officer informed the Collector that 497 gram panchayats in the district and urban local bodies had collected about 1.5 tons of electronic waste. Collector DK Balaji asked the officials to store the e-waste at Pothepalli village and to make suitable arrangements for recycling. They were told to set up kiosks in major panchayats where e-waste can be collected from now on.