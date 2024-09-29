ADB team lauds transition to natural farming

VIJAYAWADA: “The innovative approach in addressing climate resilience and responding to climate change through natural farming is truly inspiring,” said Takeshi Ueda, an official from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Ueda, along with a delegation from ADB, visited Reddigudem village in NTR district to observe the fields managed under the Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme, which aims to promote sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices.

Ueda and his team were introduced to the ‘Wheel of 9 Principles of Natural Farming’ which outlines the core concepts behind the sustainable farming techniques being implemented in the State.

The ADB delegation participated in live demonstrations of key natural farming practices, such as seed pelletization, Bheejamrutham, and Ghanajeevamrutham, which are crucial for improving crop health. The role of desi cows and bio-stimulants in natural farming was also highlighted during the session. The team was impressed with the level of detail and dedication involved in producing these natural inputs, which are vital to reducing chemical dependency in agriculture.

The ADB team visited the fields of Gogulamudi Sunitha and Radha in Reddigudem village, who successfully shifted to natural farming. Ueda led discussions on the challenges faced by farmers in shifting to natural methods and praised their determination to overcome obstacles. Radha shared her personal experience, emphasising how she initially struggled but eventually succeeded in adopting natural farming practices.

The visit concluded with an interaction with members of SHGs and a tour of the Health and Nutrition (H&N) stalls, where products prepared from natural farming produce were displayed. The team hailed the collective efforts and recognised the economic and health benefits of natural farming.

NTR District APCNF project manager Vijaya Kumari and other staff accompanied the ADB team.