AI set to play major role in cardiac care, says expert

VIJAYAWADA: Cardiology remains a field fraught with controversies, particularly concerning cholesterol, statins, and treatment options like stents or bypass surgery. However, the evolving clinical trials and the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have significantly impacted these uncharted territories in the domain of healthcare.

By analysing coronary angiograms with high accuracy, AI can predict which plaques might rupture, leading to heart attacks.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, Chief Interventional Cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals, said, “AI can now identify subtle abnormalities that the human eye might miss, making it an invaluable tool in preventing future cardiac events. Statins do far more good than harm when prescribed properly, especially when started early in life.”

Another key area of debate involves the choice between stents and bypass surgery. For patients with multi vessel disease (MVD), especially those with diabetes, bypass surgery generally offers better survival rates. Stents, while crucial in acute heart attacks, remain controversial for elective procedures, with recent guidelines favouring surgery for long-term outcomes.

Despite advances in diagnostics, silent heart disease remains a significant threat, particularly in India. Many patients with severe coronary artery disease show no symptoms, and traditional tests like ECG or treadmill stress tests often fail to detect critical conditions. “Even a patient with a 99 percent blockage may remain asymptomatic until it’s too late,” warned Dr Ramesh Babu, underscoring the importance of advanced imaging and proactive screening.