Importance of right to vote underscored at SVEEP in Vijayawada

Jyoti Surekha, the Arjuna Awardee and ECI Ambassador, expressed gratitude for being recognised and selected by the Election Commission of India.

Published: 03rd January 2024 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

SVEEP logo. Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Election Officer, District Collector P Rajababu, urged students to recognise the significance of their voting rights for shaping their future during a SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education Electoral Participation) program held on Tuesday at the Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College auditorium in Kannur.

The event was organised under the auspices of Penamaluru Constituency ERO on Tuesday. P Rajababu, accompanied by youth icon and Arjuna Awardee Asian Games three gold medal winner in archery,  Ambassador of Election Commission of India Vennam Jyoti Surekha attended as the chief guest. Addressing the students, Rajababu emphasised the importance of the right to vote in a democracy. 

He highlighted that obtaining this right is a result of historical struggles and urged everyone who has reached the age of 18 to register as a voter and actively participate in elections.  Jyoti Surekha, the Arjuna Awardee and ECI Ambassador expressed gratitude for being recognised and selected by the Election Commission of India. She emphasised the fundamental nature of the right to vote and urged everyone to participate, considering its impact on families and society.

