New railway line proposed from Gudivada via Nuzvid to promote economic growth

VIJAYAWADA: A joint action committee in Nuzvid has put forth a proposal for a new railway line connecting two Telugu states, aiming to enhance connectivity and promote economic development in the region.

The envisioned railway line is slated to commence from Gudivada Railway Junction, passing through Nuzvid Railway Station and Nuzvid Town, covering key areas like Surepalli, Somavaram, Visannapet, and concluding at Madhira in Khammam District.

Members of the committee, including GSK Appa Rao, Chatrathi Ramakrishna, G Hanumantha Rao, and Lokala Umamaheswara Rao, have presented the proposal to the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities in Secunderabad, along with MPs GL Narasimha Rao and Kotagiri Sridhar, who expressed their support and commitment to the initiative.

Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar has addressed a letter to the Railway Minister urging the sanctioning of the new railway line. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao personally met Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi, presenting a memorandum and emphasising the project’s significance.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav responded positively, assuring MP GVL Narasimha Rao of prompt action and necessary steps for the construction of the proposed railway line. Highlighting the project’s financial viability, Narasimha Rao emphasised its potential benefits, including enhanced connectivity to upcoming traffic from the new Machilipatnam Port and coal fields in India.

