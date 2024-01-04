Home Cities Vijayawada

New railway line proposed from Gudivada via Nuzvid to promote economic growth

The line is slated to commence from Gudivada Railway Junction, passing through Nuzvid Railway Station and Nuzvid Town, covering key areas like Surepalli, Somavaram  and concluding at Madhira.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gooty-Dharmavaram railway line

Image used for representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A joint action committee in Nuzvid has put forth a proposal for a new railway line connecting two Telugu states, aiming to enhance connectivity and promote economic development in the region.

The envisioned railway line is slated to commence from Gudivada Railway Junction, passing through Nuzvid Railway Station and Nuzvid Town, covering key areas like Surepalli, Somavaram, Visannapet, and concluding at Madhira in Khammam District.

Members of the committee, including GSK Appa Rao, Chatrathi Ramakrishna, G Hanumantha Rao, and Lokala Umamaheswara Rao, have presented the proposal to the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities in Secunderabad, along with MPs GL Narasimha Rao and Kotagiri Sridhar, who expressed their support and commitment to the initiative.

Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar has addressed a letter to the Railway Minister urging the sanctioning of the new railway line. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao personally met Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi, presenting a memorandum and emphasising the project’s significance.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav responded positively, assuring MP GVL Narasimha Rao of prompt action and necessary steps for the construction of the proposed railway line. Highlighting the project’s financial viability, Narasimha Rao emphasised its potential benefits, including enhanced connectivity to upcoming traffic from the new Machilipatnam Port and coal fields in India.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp