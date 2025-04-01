Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy reviews arrangements for CM’s Bapatla visit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed to creating 20 lakh job opportunities for the youth, stated Kolusu Parthasarathy, Minister for Information, Public Relations, and Housing.

Reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s upcoming visit to Kothagollapalem village in Chinnaganjam mandal, Bapatla district, on Monday, Parthasarathi, along with Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, reaffirmed the government’s focus on welfare initiatives.

Parthasarathi highlighted the implementation of the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, which ensures that 64 lakh pensions are distributed on the 1st of every month with utmost accountability. He also noted that the government had raised the pension amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 within a month of assuming power, in contrast to the previous administration, which took five years for a similar increase.

He emphasised the CM’s efforts to boost per capita income and promote entrepreneurship, despite inheriting a significant debt burden from previous governments. He assured that uninterrupted development and welfare schemes, including the successful Super Six initiatives, continue to benefit the state. Parthasarathi urged local leaders and officials to ensure the Chief Minister’s visit is a success.

Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Chirala MLA M.M. Kondaiah, and Bapatla MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma were among those present.