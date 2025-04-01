Ramzan celebrations held grandly across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA / ONGOLE : Ramzan celebrations were held grandly across the state as thousands of devotees gathered at Eidghas and Masjids to offer special prayers and exchange greetings.
The Muslim community marked the festival by worshipping the almighty and seeking blessings. The Ramzan month, which began on March 2, concluded with the sighting of the crescent moon. Many Muslims observed strict fasting, abstaining from food, water, and beverages from dawn to dusk.
Mosques and Eidghas were beautifully decorated and illuminated, with green lights adorning the structures. In anticipation of large crowds, the police and revenue departments arranged for extensive security to avoid untoward incidents. The government also organised Iftar for Muslims across the state by releasing funds.
Public representatives, including Housing Minister K Parthasarathy, participated in special prayers and extended greetings. Parthasarathy emphasised that the government was implementing various welfare schemes for the Muslim community, highlighting that communal harmony has been fostered under the TDP government.
In Prakasam, the police made extensive security arrangements at all Muslim prayer places, including Masjids and Darghas, in view of the festival. District SP AR Damodar instructed officers to maintain tight security, with close surveillance using drones, especially at sensitive locations.
Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy also joined the Ramadan prayers at the Kondapi Eidgah. He conveyed Ramadan greetings and praised the government’s commitment to supporting Muslim welfare through various initiatives, including financial aid.