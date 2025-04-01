Vijayawada Municipal Corporation set up 79 water kiosks to tackle summer heat

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has set up 79 water kiosks (Chalivendrams) across the city to provide drinking water amid the soaring summer heat.
These kiosks have been installed in busy areas, including the bus stand, Ramavarappadu Ring, Lenin Centre, Governorpet Bus Station, Singhnagar, and Swathi Theatre, to cater to public needs.
With summer beginning early and temperatures rising sharply, VMC has taken proactive steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.
As part of its summer action plan, Rs 12.08 crore has been allocated for drinking water needs, including pipeline repairs, borewell installations, modernisation, and cleaning of water tanks and pump sets.
Though the proposal is yet to be approved, officials have started utilising funds under the direction of the VMC Commissioner and Mayor.
Currently, 198 million litres per day (MLD) of water is supplied to 13 lakh residents, with a per capita supply of 150 litres. Apart from headworks, water is distributed through 73 water tanks across Vijayawada.
VMC Chief Engineer Srinivasa Reddy said water kiosks have been set up in all three municipal circles based on the recommendations of corporators.
Drinking water is also being supplied by tankers to Jakkampudi and wards 63 and 64, with additional tankers on standby if required.
Meanwhile, NGOs, political parties, and social organisations are also setting up water kiosks across the city. Officials confirmed that Prakasam Barrage holds approximately 3 TMC of water, which is expected to meet the city’s needs throughout the summer. If required, additional water will be drawn from Nagarjuna Sagar.