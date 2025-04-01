Vijayawada Municipal Corporation set up 79 water kiosks to tackle summer heat

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has set up 79 water kiosks (Chalivendrams) across the city to provide drinking water amid the soaring summer heat.

These kiosks have been installed in busy areas, including the bus stand, Ramavarappadu Ring, Lenin Centre, Governorpet Bus Station, Singhnagar, and Swathi Theatre, to cater to public needs.

With summer beginning early and temperatures rising sharply, VMC has taken proactive steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

As part of its summer action plan, Rs 12.08 crore has been allocated for drinking water needs, including pipeline repairs, borewell installations, modernisation, and cleaning of water tanks and pump sets.

Though the proposal is yet to be approved, officials have started utilising funds under the direction of the VMC Commissioner and Mayor.