Nunna Mango Market struggles as yields plummet

VIJAYAWADA: Nunna Mango Market, once celebrated as Asia’s largest single fruit market for mangoes, is witnessing a steady decline in its prominence.

A combination of poor yields and competition from private markets has led to a drastic reduction in mango arrivals over the years. This year, the situation is particularly alarming, with only 30 tonnes of raw mangoes arriving since market operations began on March 20.

Traders say this is the lowest shipment in the market’s history, though they remain hopeful that exports will increase in the coming weeks. Before the Covid pandemic, the market was a hub of mango trade, handling daily exports of 200-300 tonnes. All 88 market shops would be filled with mangoes destined for states such as Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. However, in recent years, only half of the shops have been occupied, and this year, 10 more have remained closed.

The primary reason for the sharp decline in production is the infestation of ‘Black Thrips,’ an insect that destroys young mango fruits, buds, and flowers.

Farmers have attempted to control the pest by spraying pesticides 10-12 times, yet the crops remain unprotected. As a result, mango farmers expect a significantly lower harvest this season, with only 20-25% of the usual yield available.

Mangoes are currently being harvested across 60,000 hectares in regions such as Nuziveedu, Vissannapeta, Agiripalli, G Konduru, and nearby areas.

Due to the low supply, mango prices have surged. Banginapalli mangoes are selling for Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per tonne, depending on quality, while Tothapuri prices range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 per tonne. Last year, fine-quality Banginapalli mangoes were priced below Rs 40,000 per tonne, but with this year’s scarcity, prices are expected to rise further.

Nunna Mango Growers Association Secretary I Srinivas Reddy attributed the severe crop damage to the Black Thrips infestation. He noted that only 30-35 shops are expected to open this year, compared to the usual 88.

He highlighted that many farmers are shifting to palm oil cultivation instead of mangoes, further reducing supply.