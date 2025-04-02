Vijayawada Railway Division breaks freight record

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has achieved record-breaking performance in FY 2024-25, posting its highest-ever freight loading, revenue, and punctuality.

The division loaded 38.322 million tonnes (MTs) of freight, surpassing its previous record of 38.169 MTs from FY 2014-15.

Freight revenue rose to Rs 4239.74 crore, marking a 4.3% increase from the previous year’s Rs 4062.26 crore. Total earnings reached Rs 5836.61 crore, a 3.8% rise over Rs 5625.42 crore in FY 2023-24. Passenger revenue stood at Rs 1386.14 crore (up 0.12%), and other coaching revenue surged by 18% to Rs 111.70 crore.

The Railway division also carried 66.7 million passengers, a 4.8% increase from 63.6 million last year, with a punctuality rate of 80.19%.

In March 2025, 3.616 million tonnes of freight were loaded, a 25.60% increase from March 2024.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil credited freight customers, passengers, and staff for their contributions.

He also recognised the leadership of Rambabu Vavilapalli and D Narendra Varma, as well as the operating and commercial teams, for their role in this success.