EAGLE holds meet with drug dealers

VIJAYAWADA: Elite Anti-Narcotics Groups for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) chief Ake Ravi Krishna urged drug dealers not to sell high-risk narcotic medicines like NRx and XRx without a doctor’s prescription.

Following orders from Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, EAGLE held a meeting with drug dealers in association with Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials on Wednesday.

Officials highlighted the legal consequences of selling prescription drugs without authorisation, particularly to youngsters, and explained their harmful effects.

Ravi Krishna revealed that 158 pharmacies across the state violated Drug Control Administration regulations, with several cases filed against them under ‘Operation Garuda’ by EAGLE, Drug Control Administration, Vigilance and Enforcement, and the police.

EAGLE chief stated that inspections uncovered pharmacies selling NRx and XRx medicines without proper records. “We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy to make the state drug-free,” he said.

Ravi Krishna also called on drug dealers and pharmacists to support enforcement efforts and send a strong message that selling prescription narcotics without authorisation is a punishable offence. He also urged them to report illegal activities by dialling 1972.