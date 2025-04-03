Singapore government urged to renew support for capital

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and urged the Singapore government to renew its support for Amaravati’s construction, as it had done between 2014 and 2019.

A Singapore delegation met Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and municipal administration officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday to discuss the capital’s development.

Vijayanand emphasised that Amaravati’s construction is a priority for the government and assured that funding is secured through institutions such as the World Bank, HUDCO, ADB, and central funds.

He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Amaravati this month to restart its construction. He added that further clarity on the project’s direction would emerge after the Chief Minister’s meeting on Thursday.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) S Suresh Kumar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expediting Amaravati’s completion. APCRDA Commissioner K Kannababu presented an update on the city’s development across 217 sq. km, detailing projects such as the Amaravati government complex, trunk roads, and other infrastructure. He noted that tenders have already been issued.

Officials highlighted that Singapore played a crucial role in Amaravati’s initial planning and development. Vijayanand urged the delegation to consider renewed collaboration in urban planning, technology, and infrastructure.

Singapore government representative Dr Francis Chong assured that efforts would be made to explore ways to revive the partnership and collaborate on Amaravati’s development.

Officials expressed confidence that global collaborations would help transform Amaravati into a world-class capital, with ongoing efforts to accelerate key projects.