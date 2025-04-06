Temples decked up for Rama Navami celebrations across Krishna, NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are in place across NTR and Krishna districts for Sri Rama Navami celebrations, with major temples illuminated and adorned with flowers for the celestial occasion.

The marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Sita and the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam will be observed at various temples.

Organisers, along with villagers and citizens, have set up wedding canopies and planned mass offerings of Annadanam to thousands of devotees attending the ceremonies.

Prominent temples such as Ramamandiram on Eluru Road, Sri Hanuman Temple in Machavaram, Sri Rama Temple in Patamata, and Badradri Ramalayam in Machilipatnam are decked up for the sacred festivities.

Several temples have also been celebrating ‘Vasantha Navaratri’ since Ugadi, with special poojas held during the nine-day fete.

Meanwhile, grand Sri Rama Sobha Yatras are being organised across both districts, involving thousands of devotees on motor vehicles.

The colourful processions are expected to pass through various areas.

However, in view of large gatherings, the police have invoked Section 30 of the Police Act, restricting any procession or rally without prior permission to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the event.