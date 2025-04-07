MGNREGS works gain momentum in Krishna, NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works are progressing at a brisk pace in Krishna and NTR districts, with around 25,000 to 40,000 wage seekers participating daily.

Officials said over 2.7 lakh person-days were generated between April 1 and 5. The daily numbers are expected to increase to 80,000–90,000 in Krishna and around 70,000 in NTR district over the next two weeks.

MGNREGS provides 100 days of guaranteed wage employment annually to rural households. For the current financial year, both districts have set targets of 80 to 82 lakh person days. Workers are currently engaged in earthen works like desilting canals, tanks and drains. These tasks help improve groundwater levels and ensure smooth water flow for farmers. They are typically carried out between April and June, before the onset of the monsoon.

Between April 1 and 6, Krishna district’s output rose from 31,878 to 46,873 person days, while NTR district moved from 7,599 to 13,870.

District Water Management Agency Project Director A Ramu, NTR district, said the wage rate was raised to Rs 307 this year, compared to Rs 250–Rs 260 last year. Workers who complete assigned measurements are eligible for the full wage. They report to duty at 7 a.m. and finish by 10 am.

Ramu said the NTR district is executing three types of works — desilting, digging farm ponds, and constructing cattle troughs. All worksites are provided with drinking water, first aid kits, and attendance is recorded through the National Mobile Monitoring System. Wages will be credited within 15 days.