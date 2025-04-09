Union Minister Kirti Vardhan inaugurates renovated PSK in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the newly renovated Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) at Stalin Central Mall on MG Road in Vijayawada.
The minister also launched a mobile passport van and announced the rollout of RFID chip-enabled ePassports (PSP-2 version), which are expected to simplify international travel and immigration processes through advanced technology. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating land in Amaravati for a new passport office.
Chief Passport Officer KJ Srinivas said the modernised PSK will process 1,000 applications daily and around 3.5 lakh annually. It will serve central, south coastal and Rayalaseema districts, complementing the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Visakhapatnam and PSKs in Tirupati and 13 post offices. RPO Vijayawada K Siva Harsha said the upgraded facility will improve accessibility and efficiency.
Minister Singh said the Centre, in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, is modernising passport services across the country. “Passports symbolise both individual aspirations and national progress. These facilities reflect India’s economic growth and provide opportunities for our youth,” he said.
He attributed India’s post-pandemic global recognition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly for the country’s success in vaccine development and climate initiatives like the Global Alliance for Solar Power. “While developed countries struggled with economic slowdowns, India emerged stronger due to its innovation and skilled workforce,” he said.
In response to a media query, the minister said India’s economy remains resilient despite global policy changes and will continue its path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy.
MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Y Sujana Chowdary, Gadde Rama Mohana Rao and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao jointly inaugurated other facilities at the PSK, including a conference hall, library, dispatch and printing sections, and an RPO office.
MLA Sujana Chowdary said the centre will end the need to travel to Visakhapatnam for passport services.
MP Sivanath called the upgraded PSK a corporate-style facility that strengthens services in Vijayawada in line with the government’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.