Union Minister Kirti Vardhan inaugurates renovated PSK in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the newly renovated Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) at Stalin Central Mall on MG Road in Vijayawada.

The minister also launched a mobile passport van and announced the rollout of RFID chip-enabled ePassports (PSP-2 version), which are expected to simplify international travel and immigration processes through advanced technology. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating land in Amaravati for a new passport office.

Chief Passport Officer KJ Srinivas said the modernised PSK will process 1,000 applications daily and around 3.5 lakh annually. It will serve central, south coastal and Rayalaseema districts, complementing the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Visakhapatnam and PSKs in Tirupati and 13 post offices. RPO Vijayawada K Siva Harsha said the upgraded facility will improve accessibility and efficiency.

Minister Singh said the Centre, in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, is modernising passport services across the country. “Passports symbolise both individual aspirations and national progress. These facilities reflect India’s economic growth and provide opportunities for our youth,” he said.