Conocarpus trees spark health fears in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) continue to manage the hazardous Conocarpus trees across the city instead of uprooting them.

Conocarpus trees, reportedly responsible for respiratory issues such as cold, cough, asthma, and allergies, have already been banned in several states. While some municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh have begun replacing these exotic trees with native species, the VMC has yet to take concrete steps to remove them.

According to reports, over one lakh Conocarpus saplings were planted in Vijayawada along roads, medians, and open spaces as part of beautification efforts and to provide shade. These plants have now grown into large trees that blossom and release pollen.

Citizens are increasingly expressing concern and anger, fearing the trees’ pollen is causing a rise in respiratory illnesses.

However, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials maintain that they have not promoted Conocarpus plantations in the past two years. Assistant Director of Horticulture R Rama Mohan said that the corporation is removing flowers from the trees as a precautionary measure.

“We are planting Mimusops elengi (pogada) and other native species in place of Conocarpus to improve greenery. We are trimming and avoiding flowering Conocarpus trees. However, there is no government order to remove existing Conocarpus trees. We have stopped further plantation and are focusing on alternative greenery,” he explained.