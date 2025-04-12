Record applications flood KGBVs across Andhra; deadline extended to April 21

VIJAYAWADA: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the State have seen a record surge in applications, reflecting growing public trust in the government-run residential schools that offer quality education, safety, and empowerment for underprivileged girls.

In view of the overwhelming response, the State government has extended the last date to submit online applications for admissions into Classes 11 and 12 for the 2025–26 academic year to April 21.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao said the surge in applications highlights KGBVs’ growing reputation as inclusive and holistic learning spaces for girls from marginalised communities. “KGBVs have grown from 53 to 352 schools, now serving over 80,000 girls with free education, food, accommodation, and a secure environment,” he said.

For Class 6 alone, 32,839 applications have been received for just 14,080 seats, indicating intense competition and increasing awareness about the benefits of KGBVs. The same trend continues across higher classes. Among the many success stories is that of Chintha Divya, a former student from Chinnayyapet village in Vizianagaram district. Overcoming economic hardship, Divya joined KGBV in Therlam village in Class 7, completed her Intermediate and B.Ed. with distinction, and returned as a Chemistry teacher at the Vizianagaram KGBV.

“KGBV gave me strength, knowledge, and self-confidence. Today, I stand before students as a teacher only because of the opportunities and care I received here,” Divya told TNIE.

KGBVs provide more than academics. With digital classrooms, science labs, vocational training, counselling, and regular health care by ANMs, they create a nurturing environment for girls from SC, ST, BC, minority, and BPL families, as well as orphans and dropouts.