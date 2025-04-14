Vendors across Vijayawada to face fine for plastic use

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will launch special drives from Tuesday to crack down on the rampant use and sale of banned single-use plastic items and carry bags across the city.

Despite the Central government’s 2022 ban on single-use plastics such as polythene bags, straws, utensils and cutlery, banned items with thickness below 120 microns continue to be used widely. Street hawkers, pushcart vendors and small traders are packing food, fruits, flowers, clothes, accessories and other goods in these carry bags.

According to official records, the city has 17,144 street vendors and hawkers, and about 25,000 licensed traders.

Except for hotels, restaurants and shopping malls, most traders and hawkers continue to use banned plastic bags. The lack of enforcement by officials and public apathy has contributed to the ongoing violation.

The widespread use of banned plastic has led to severe environmental pollution, contaminating land, water and air. Plastic waste is being dumped into canals, rivers and drains, leading to stagnation and blocking the free flow of water.